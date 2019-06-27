GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' Downtown Market continues to see an exciting boom with new businesses and popups showing up regularly. One of the newest options is Bliss & Vinegar, a salad and wraps restaurant that offers a healthy alternative for folks on-the-go. You may be familiar with the name as their original location is in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

"We're thrilled to be here," owner Jennifer McNamara said. "A lot of people had known us from Forest Hills and were excited that we had this new space, that for some of them was closer."

You won't find any prepacked wraps or salads here. Everything is made-to-order. All of the dressings? Made in house. The produce? All organic and locally sourced when possible.

"Come in, pick out what you like. If you want to swap it out, that's an option too," McNamara said.

This comes as good news as many people deal with various food allergies and can find it hard to order something that fits their exact needs. In addition to the ability to customize your order, Bliss and Vinegar offer an in-house produce market.

When it comes to the options on their menu, the choices are numerous. If salads aren't your thing, but you still want to be health conscious, they offer a "Big Meat Bowl" that comes heavy with the protein. It includes three different meats in addition to quinoa, avocado and a Greek yogurt ranch dressing.

