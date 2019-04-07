GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fried chicken is something that can be found in almost every city in the United States and just about every major city around the world. While the cooking methods may differ, one thing remains the same: everyone loves fried chicken. And while are no shortages of chicken joints, Bonchon brings authentic Korean fried chicken to West Michigan.

There are only a few Korean restaurants in Grand Rapids so the cuisine may be unfamiliar for many people.

"A lot of dishes that are spicy," said Bonchon owner Randall Ganchua. "They use this special gochujang pepper paste is what a lot of our spicy food has an ingredient."

Korean food is similar to both Chinese and Japanese cuisine as they all incorporate noodle dishes as a staple. One of the differences comes in the form of Bulgogi, which is a marinated ribeye steak. Their glass noodles, which are made from sweet potatoes, come out looking translucent thus their name.

Korean fried chicken made its way to the country during the early to mid 20th century during wartime when GIs would be stationed there.

"During World War II it was Americans that introduced fried chicken to Korea, Ganchua explained. "They made their own twist and through the years they came up with the 'double fry method.'"

There are plenty of vegetarian options on the menu as well including their bibimbap or the udon noodle soup.

Bonchon is located at 2321 E. Beltline Ave NE, Ste F, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.

