EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids is not known for its southern cuisine. It's nearly 900 miles from the state of South Carolina, after all. Tom Pugh of Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen is looking to change that.

"There wasn't a whole lot of it here," owner/executive chef Tom Pugh said. "I wanted it to be seafood heavy...a coastal kitchen type of feel."

And that coastal feel is apparent from the moment you step in the door. For those who are unaware, the "low country" refers to the southern region of South Carolina. The décor is adorned with all types of knick-knacks from the Palmetto state. The walls are covered in placards and artwork that showcases the inspiration behind the restaurant.

"We get stuff from the south every chance we can to keep it authentic," Pugh said when asked about the genuine Southern feel of the menu.

The menu boasts traditional offerings you'd find down south, like oysters cooked a variety of ways including a bacon gorgonzola grilled option. Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen also provides seasonal offerings as well, such as soft shell crab. The crabs are actually blue crabs that have molted their exoskeleton and can be eaten whole.

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen Join us every Monday for $1 oysters and $2 Miller High Life drafts!

"The sweetness of the blue crab really comes through," he explained. "It's not as intimidating as it looks either. It's nice and crispy with a good sauce with it"

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen is located at 2213 Wealthy St SE in East Grand Rapids.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.