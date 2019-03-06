GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Chopped GR welcomes it's second year with similar taste. The event is Wednesday, June 5, 2019, all funds raised go to The Power of Education Foundation.

This foundation provides funds for schools in Haiti. Sue Pastoor, a board member of the foundation and Co-Founder of GR Chopped, says the school they partner with has a lot of needs. They have a goal to raise $90,000 at this event, every penny will go to their cause.

This year's chefs include Jenna Arcidacono from Amore Trattoria Italiana, 2018 Chopped GR champion Jeremy Paquin from the Grove, Oscar Moreno from MeXo, and Luke Verhulst from Reserve.

