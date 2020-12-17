Cookie Challenge | James, Laura, and Meredith compete to decorate the best Christmas cookies

The crew is using cookie decorating kits from MudPenny in Ada. The kits are available now through Dec. 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To get into the holiday spirit, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings put the crew to the test -- who can decorate the best Christmas cookie?

All morning long James, Laura, and Meredith went to work on their masterpieces.

The cookies were from MudPenny in Ada. The restaurant is currently offering Christmas cookie decorating kits, so you and your family can put on your own cookie challenge if you'd like!

The kits are $10 and available until Dec. 21. The cookies come in a variety of shapes, like snowflakes or a classic assortment -- with frosting and sprinkles.

MudPenny pastry chef Katy Waltz shared her decorating tips, which we hope James, Laura, and Meredith put to good use!

Producer Kayanah was tasked with being our impartial judge and decided who would be the winner of the challenge Thursday morning! See who walked away with all the bragging rights!

