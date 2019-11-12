GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The downtown business community is growing. And, it is just in time for the holiday shopping season. Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. and the DDA recently issued grants to 4 area businesses, including Mosby Popcorn. The grants will allow those small businesses to set up shop in the downtown area.

"With this grant program we aim to provide a platform for creativity that supports citizens and business owners who aspire to contribute to Downtown's place-making movement," according to Kim Van Driel, DGRI's Director of Public Space Management. "More animated public space helps attract more people, create the critical mass of activity that supports retail and restaurants, foster healthy social connections and support a high quality experience for Downtown residents, workers and visitors."

According to DGRI, "in the past 20 years, the population "touching" downtown has doubled, but retail options have remained stagnant." This grant program is designed to help change that.

Brian and Shayvea Mosby are co-owners of Mosby Popcorn. The couple opened a location near 60th and Kalamazoo, in Kentwood, 4 years ago. Brian says they had loyal customers but wanted to expand the amount of foot traffic their business brought in. They are excited to be a part of the downtown business community where they believe they can grow their business.

"2 weeks ago we celebrated the opening of our downtown location, in the Blodgett Building at 15 Ionia Avenue. That's next to Go Java Coffee. We celebrated the grand opening in mid-November after receiving a $45,000 grant from DGRI through its retail incubation program," says Shayvea. "We are thankful for the assistance we received from the Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Downtown Development Authority which provided the funding we needed to open and move into our new space."

Mosby Popcorn is a a locally-owned gourmet popcorn shop. It offers more than 125 flavors of popcorn and has more than 50 rotating flavors on display at a time. They also sell MOO-ville ice cream and a variety of candies.

and it's important to support the small retailers that make our city so vibrant and unique. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is helping small businesses realize their dream of opening a downtown location. They really want to see small businesses thrive in our urban area.

With the current round of grants all 4 businesses happen to be minority-owned, 3 of them are Black-owned businesses. The Mosbys are equally excited to see more diversity among downtown business owners.

Below is a list of businesses that received DGRI grants.

Tamales Mary (Mobile cart)

Ambiance GR (Under construction)

Mosby's Popcorn (Opened Dec. 10)

Mel Styles (Just approved last month)

In addition to its new downtown location, customers can purchase Mosby Popcorn online at mosbyspopcorn.com and at the Bridge Street Market.

