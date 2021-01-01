Early Morning Rush: Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — NEW YEAR'S EVE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Thursday night drive-by shooting. Police say the incident happened at around 9:05 p.m. on Thomas Street SE. One round went through the wall of a home. A 35-year-old male was struck; his injuries are non-life-threatening.

HOLLAND RESTUARANT CEASE-AND-DESIST: A Holland restaurant has received a cease-and-desist letter from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) after failing to comply with orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, located at 909 Lincoln Avenue in Holland, has remained open for dine-in services, despite orders from the MDHHS closing indoor dining due to COVID-19.

SENATE OVERRIDE: In the few days remaining, GOP senators are ignoring Trump's demand to increase COVID-19 aid checks to $2,000 and are poised to override his veto of a major defense bill, asserting traditional Republican spending and security priorities in defiance of a president who has marched the party in a different direction.

FORECAST: Friday is going to be a wintry start to 2021. Get the full forecast here.

