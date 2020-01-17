MUSKEGON POT SHOP OPENS | Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, adults with a valid ID can legally buy marijuana from Park Place Provisionary in Muskegon.

MISSING MOM & DAUGHTER | Police are searching for a mother and her 3-year-old daughter from Sanilac County who have been missing since Sunday night.

ALLEGAN COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER CLOSING | Dozens of animals still need forever homes before the shelter closes this weekend.

KNOLL INC CLOSING | The manufacturing plant in Grand Rapids has announced that it will be closing and 180 hourly along with 30 salaried positions will be lost.

PRONTO PUPS OPENS | Pronto Pups in Grand Haven is holding its annual Winter Weekend, and it got off to an early start.

FORECAST | Get your snow shovels ready. Snow is expected to fall this weekend.

