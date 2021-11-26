Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 26

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Nov. 26.

NEW VARIANT CAUSES CONCERN: A new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa may be more contagious than the dominant delta strain.

The UK's health secretary suggests current vaccines may also be less effective against this variant. Britain is restricting travel from six countries, including South Africa.

Meanwhile in the US, 35 states are seeing an increase in daily cases — Michigan leading that with the most cases.

KELLOGG'S STRIKE CONTINUES: Just days after announcing they would be permanently replacing some of the 1,400 striking cereal workers, Kellogg's and union leaders are heading back to the bargaining table on Tuesday.

The two sides met for one day earlier this week, but didn't make much progress toward ending the strike that began on Oct. 5.

AG NESSEL ADDRESSES HOLIDAY SCAMS: As we go into the heart of the holiday shopping season, Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched her holiday consumer protection campaign to help you protect your information.

Some of her advice includes choosing a strong password and using unique PINs for each of your cards. Do your research on retailers before you buy online.

You can use her AG Charity Search Database to make sure donations you make are going to a genuine charity.

LOOKING FOR FESTIVE FUN? VISIT GASLIGHT VILLAGE: You can enjoy some holiday fun today with your loved ones.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will be today in Gaslight Village in east Grand Rapids from 5-8 p.m. at Regatta Plaza.

There will be reindeer, carriage rides, s'mores, visits with Santa and more.

FORECAST: Temperatures will remain cold on Friday, but accumulating snow will become the focus this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

