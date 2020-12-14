Early Morning Rush: Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

FIRST VACCINES TODAY | The first Americans are expected to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today. The first trucks left the Pfizer plant in Portage Sunday, headed for Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The first plane carried a shipment to Memphis for distribution. The US hopes to immunize 40 million people by the end of December.

ELECTORAL VOTES TODAY | Today, electors in all 50 states will meet to cast their ballots for president. What is usually just a formality has gained more attention this year due to President Trump's numerous allegations of election fraud. Joe Biden is expected to easily garner the 270 votes necessary to win the presidency.

GVSU BODY FOUND | Grand Valley State University police and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate a body found on campus over the weekend. A jogger found the body of a student near the intramural athletic fields Saturday morning. Police have not released a cause of death or the student's identity. If you have any information, call GVPD.

FORECAST | Gusty winds make for a cold start to the week! Get the full forecast here.

