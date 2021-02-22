Early Morning Rush: Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

Here's what you should know for Monday, Feb. 22.

STANDOFF ENDS IN MONTCALM COUNTY | Michigan State Police was on a scene in Montcalm County where they say a man had barricaded himself inside a barn with a gun. Police responded to the 9700 block of North Wyman near Edgar Road at around 4:30 p.m. and upon arrival the man opened fire at troopers. MSP troopers have stated that the suspect has died. They say that the manner of death is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

MICHIGAN PROPANE EXECUTIVE ORDER | Gov. Whitmer has signed an executive order aimed at making sure the propane supply chain stays up and running over the coming days. It's in response to the energy crisis in Texas. It will temporarily suspend restrictions on commercial driver hours, allowing for more propane to be delivered to homes and businesses.

COVID-19 STIMULUS LATEST | President Biden's $1.4 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief plan will go before a house budget committee today. Democrats are looking to pass the bill by mid-March, which would send $1,400 checks to most Americans. It would also extend federal unemployment benefits.

FORECAST | Snow ends early this morning. Another round of snow overnight tonight. Get the full forecast here.

