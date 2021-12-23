Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 23

From a minimum wage increase in January to farmers making snow in Muskegon, here is your Early Morning Rush.

MICHIGAN, USA — MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE ON JAN. 1: At the start of the new year, workers making minimum wage will see a 22 cents an hour increase, rising to $9.87.

This is part of Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, enacted in 2018, which establishes an annual schedule and fee increase.

Some say that's not enough.

DEPUTIES CLEARED: The law enforcement officers who fatally shot a man responsible for taking the lives of one of their own have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor says Sgt. Chris Hoffman, Deputy Patrick Braidwood, Deputy Justin Barts and Deputy Riley Gallagher of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were lawful in using deadly force in the death of Kyle Goidosik.

THE KIDS LOVE IT: The White Lake Snow Farmers formed in 2020 to make sure kids can enjoy sledding hills in the Whitehall area even when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate.

FORECAST: After a chilly Wednesday temperatures warm into the 40s Friday and Saturday with light rain. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details!

