Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — WHITMER VETO VIRUS BILL | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill Wednesday that would kill emergency public health orders after 28 days unless the Legislature approved, another shot in the power struggle between Michigan’s Democratic chief executive and the state’s Republican lawmakers over how to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

CALIFORNIA NEW COVID | California on Wednesday announced the nation's second confirmed case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus, offering a strong indication that the infection is spreading more widely in the United States.

STIMULUS CHECKS LATEST | Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all but shut the door Wednesday on President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.

FORECAST | Thursday, New Year's Eve, the weather is heading into 2021 with some winter weather. Get the full forecast here.

