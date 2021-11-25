Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 25

Here are the top headlines on Thanksgiving day.

MICHIGAN TEACHER RESIGNS OVER PRIDE FLAG: A Southwest Michigan school district is sticking to its decision to keep pride flags out of the classroom, even after a teacher resigned because of the new rule.

Teachers at Three Rivers Middle School were told on Friday to take down their pride flags because of an "external challenge." Russell Ball, who resigned his position, says staff believes the challenge was complaints from parents.

GR CATHOLIC CENTRAL STATE TITLE GAME: To say that Grand Rapids Catholic Central is in familiar territory while preparing for the division 5 state championship, would be an understatement. Since 2016 the Cougars have more appearances in the state championship game (5) than they do total losses (4).

This year they're back at Ford Field, trying to win back-to-back titles.

MUSKEGON CHEF ON NETFLIX: It's a dream come true for a local chef and culinary instructor.

Chef Amanda Miller recently got to learn from one of the best in the world on a new reality show that's about to drop on Netflix, called "School of Chocolate".

Miller is a chef instructor at Baker College's Culinary Institute of Michigan in Muskegon. She has been a fan of Chef Amaury Guichon for a while.

FORECAST: While Thanksgiving day started off on the milder side, those warmer temperatures are expected to drop off later this afternoon as rain turns into snow.

