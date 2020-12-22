Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

HOMELESS ADVOCATES | The City of Grand Rapids shut down an encampment at Heartside Park on Monday as people experiencing homelessness and advocates worked to find new accommodations.

COVID-19 RELIEF BILL | Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

THREATS AGAINST LAWMAKERS | A resolution has been introduced in Lansing to condemn threats made against public officials and to denounce “all forms of intimidation and harassment.’’ House Resolution No. 369 comes a few days after six men were indicted in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and follows Friday’s sentencing of a Van Buren County man for threatening a Georgia congressman.

MOVIE THEATERS REOPEN | Movie theaters are back, and just in time for some big releases.

FORECAST | Mostly cloudy. High 37°. W winds at 5-10 mph.

