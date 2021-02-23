x
Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021

Here's what you should know for Feb. 23rd.
SENATE HEARINGS | Senators will hear testimony Tuesday on the January 6th capitol riots.

U.K. COVID VARIANT | Muskegon is the latest county to report a case of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus.

OUTDOOR DINGING FEES | The City of Grand Haven has approved fees for restaurants who use public spaces for outdoor dining.

FORECAST | Cloudy and seasonable with periods of drizzle. High 39°. W winds at 15-25 mph, diminishing to 6-12 mph. Get the full forecast here.

