Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021

SENATE HEARINGS | Senators will hear testimony Tuesday on the January 6th capitol riots.
U.K. COVID VARIANT | Muskegon is the latest county to report a case of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus.
OUTDOOR DINGING FEES | The City of Grand Haven has approved fees for restaurants who use public spaces for outdoor dining.
FORECAST | Cloudy and seasonable with periods of drizzle. High 39°. W winds at 15-25 mph, diminishing to 6-12 mph. Get the full forecast here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.