Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — SNOW DRIVING SAFETY | Michigan State Police give tips for driving in the snow, especially this morning. MSP advises to slow down and allow room for cars in front of you, put your turn signal on sooner to give cars behind you time to react, avoid distractions, and watch out for black ice, especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses.

FED STIMULUS CHECK LATEST | Federal stimulus checks are on the way to Americans. Some people could see direct deposits in their bank accounts, as early as this morning. Those making less than $75,000 a year will receive $600. Couple making less than $150,000 a year will receive $1,200.

NEW UK VACCINE | Britain on Wednesday became the first country to authorize an easy-to-handle COVID-19 vaccine whose developers hope it will become the “vaccine for the world.” The approval and a shift in policy that will speed up rollout of the vaccine in the U.K. comes as a surge in infections threatens to swamp British hospitals.

FORECAST | Wednesday allow extra time for your morning commute due to overnight snow impacts.

