Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

Wednesday, Feb. 17.

COMSTOCK PARK PRESENCE | Early Wednesday morning at the Alpine Mobile Village in Comstock Park had a large police presence. There are reports that at least one person was sent to the hospital. Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for updates throughout the morning.

VACCINE TIMELINE | Top Federal officials are now targeting the end of July to have vaccines available to everyone who wants them. Doctor Anthony Fauci had previously estimated vaccines would be available to most Americans by the end of April. But he says, Johnson and Johnson is not expected to produce as many doses as previously thought, pushing back the timeline.

ASH WEDNESDAY CHANGES | Today is Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of lent. The diocese of Grand Rapids says changes this year include the priest not talking to each person. Instead addressing the congregation as a whole. Priests will also be sprinkling ashes on foreheads, rather than tracing the cross.

FORECAST | Temperatures plunge below 0°F for the first time since February 2019. Get the full forecast here.

