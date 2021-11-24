Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Nov. 24

Here are your top headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 24.

WEST MICHIGAN REALITY TV STAR: Before Will Urena's time in the spotlight on reality television, he was just a kid from Kentwood.

He is back home after his stint on ABC's The Bachelorette. Will Urena, 28, appeared on the first four episodes of the 18th season of the reality television series, hoping to find love with lead Michelle Young.

EMINEM BREAK-IN: A 28-year-old man who twice was convicted of breaking into homes owned by rapper Eminem is in legal trouble again.

Matthew Hughes this week pleaded guilty to a probation violation for failing to show up for a September probation appointment.

EMBEZZLEMENT INVESTIGATION: The former assistant superintendent of Grand Haven Public Schools has been charged with embezzlement and police say he could now be on the run.

The man accused is 56-year-old Brian Wheeler, who has worked with the schools for more than two decades.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, Wheeler is charged with one count of embezzlement over $100,000, and one count of committing a crime with a computer.

PARADE PRECAUTIONS: Holiday parade organizers in West Michigan say they're moving forward with plans to hold events in the wake of the Waukesha, Wisconsin parade tragedy.

Sunday afternoon the driver of an SUV sped through a parade in the Milwaukee suburb, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others.

FORECAST: Windy and milder with light rain Wednesday night into Thursday, then turning cooler.

