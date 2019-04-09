GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's that time of year again! For many couple who want a spring and summer wedding next year, the planning starts now and the season is welcomed by the 17th annual Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan.

Local brides and grooms can see the latest trends, fashions, entertainments and more at the show -- which takes place Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DeVos Place,m downtown Grand Rapids.

More than 100 vendors will be available to showcase the newest colors, trends, unique floral arrangements, decor and table ideas, food and cake sampling, entertainment and gowns.

Things to look out for at the Bridal Show

New this year, Urban You is offering an express facial while learning about the latest trends in wedding hair and makeup. Urban You is a Grand Rapids beauty bar and medical spa.

Runway Fashion Shows on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Wedding dresses at this year’s fashion show will be presented by Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear, showcasing designs brides in mind. Caela Scott hand selects all their designer wedding dresses, allowing the advantage of trying on many different styles ranging from classic to romantic and modern to glamorous. Their bridal boutique offers mother of bride dresses and formalwear for the groom, taking care of all your wedding attire needs.

Check out the a stunning wedding reception tent by Taylor True Value Rental, which will be featured at the bridal show. Taylor True Value Rental is located in Holland and is ready to help with all of your wedding rental needs including tents, tables, chairs, dance floor, china, dinnerware, glassware, and so much more.

Bridal Show Exhibits include:

Wedding Gowns & Bridal Party Attire

Men’s Tuxedos & Suits

Cakes & Gourmet Desserts

Reception Facilities & Ceremony Venues

Photography & Videography

Photobooth

DJ & Music

Honeymoon & Travel

Floral & Decorations

Party Rentals

Food Sampling – from various venues

Complimentary Grand Rapids Bride Magazine to all brides

Catering & Bar Services

Bridal Gift Registry

Real Estate Services

Limousine & Party Buses

Health & Beauty

Cookware & Culinary

Hotel & Lodging

Wedding Rings & Jewelry

Door Prizes: Pre-register to Win over $5000 in Door Prizes at www.KohlerExpo.com. Drawings will be held at the end of each fashion show, must be present to win.

For additional information, please visit www.KohlerExpo.com . Parking is conveniently located underneath DeVos Place off the Michigan Street entrance or across the street off Monroe Ave.

