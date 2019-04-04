A father and son from West Michigan are more than your average baseball fans.

"For Andrew and I, this became something I could do as a father son activity," said Rick. "Something we could look forward to."

Rick Koenes and his son Andrew have made it their mission to visit every MLB ballpark in the country.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning Anchor, Kamady Rudd caught up with the Koenes' back in 2017.

At that point, the pair had visited all but two -- Yankee Stadium and T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Fast forward to April of 2019, and they have just one to go!

Andrew shared this picture of him holding his scrapbook with memories from their trip to Yankee Stadium in New York.



