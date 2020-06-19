Father's Day gifts for $25 or less

Telling Dad you appreciate him doesn't have to break the bank. Check out these fun ideas from Woodland Mall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Father's Day is Sunday and if you don't have a big budget for dad this year, not to worry.

Cecily McCabe from Woodland Mall joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE with some great gift ideas for less than $25...and one splurge.

Cecily suggests a "grab and go" boxed kit for dad-like one he can use for his beard or to care for his hands. Both are available at the Hallmark store for less than $25-and while you are there don't forget to pick up a card.

For the Star Wars loving dad, you could choose between a huge mug or splurge on some new tennis shoes with one of Yoda's favorite quotes on them: "Do or do not, there is no try."

And if your dad has a sweet tooth, Woodland's Dairy Queen has a great option. You could customize an ice cream cake for your dad- complete with a photo of the two of you.

