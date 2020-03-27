We're on a mission to find the best fish fry in West Michigan. Thousands of votes have been cast over the past several weeks, and we have now made it to the championship round!

St. James Montague will be defending its 2019 title, after beating American Legion 47.

They will be taking on Christ the King from Howard City, which took down Grand Rapids regional winner St. Isidore.

Here is your updated bracket:

St. James Montague and Christ the King in Howard City are the Fish Fry Frenzy finalists

Below, you can vote for your favorite fish fry in The Finals! You can only vote once. You have until Thursday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m. to do so. We will announce who is moving on to the Championship Round on the Friday, April 3 edition of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

