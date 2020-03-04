GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With gyms closed and more people spending time at home than ever, it can be difficult to get the exercise needed to stay healthy and happy.

But there are things you can do from the comfort of your own home to establish a great workout routine.

Tom Sullivan is the owner of Crossfit 616 and he has tips on how to create good workout habits from home.

Go to bed at the same time every night so you can wake at the same time.

Start your routine with an action that gets you moving.

Make a list to follow until it becomes habit.

Put top priorities first in your day.

Related video from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Related stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.