The End of Summer Food Truck Festival is back for its 4th year in Kentwood, behind City Hall. It's happening Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. There will be 30 food trucks, a beer tent, and live music throughout the day.

Fiesta Mexicana in Grand Rapids is Celebrating 50 Years. You can check it out Friday, Sept. 13 from 12:00 p.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday. Sept. 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. The festival brings cultural music, dance and food to Calder Plaza.

And the Pipes and Strikes for Stripes September 11th memorial event is Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The event benefits VetGR, a Grand Rapids veterans nonprofit organization. A motorcycle poker run ends at Fifth Third Ballpark, where a veteran vs. first responder softball game will happen.

Finally, the Fallasburg Arts Festival is this Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lowell. The festival in Fallasburg Park features more than 100 art and craft booths, demonstrations, and live music.

