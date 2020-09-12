For the Love: Lemon Shortbread Cookies with Sugar Maple Farmhouse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to holiday baking, nothing says Christmas quite like cookies.
Each week, we're featuring a recipe demonstration by some of West Michigan's most beloved content creators, food bloggers, and cookbook writers.
This week we're sharing a delicious recipe by Rachel Quenzer, known as Sugar Maple Farmhouse on Instagram.
Lemon Shortbread Cookies
Ingredients for cookies
2 and ¼ cups of flour
¾ cup of sugar
3 Tbsp. lemon zest
1.5 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice
1/3 cup of honey
1.5 sticks of salted butter, melted but not hot
2 tsp. of vanilla extract
½ tsp. baking powder
1 egg
Ingredients for the glaze
1 cup of powdered sugar
3 Tbsp. of milk
1 tsp. of vanilla extract
Additional lemon zest or sprinkles for adding to the top.
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Combine the sugar and the butter using a hand mixer. Mix until it is fluffy.
- Add in the baking powder, egg, honey, vanilla, lemon juice and lemon zest. Blend well.
- Add in the flower slowly, mixing about ½ cup at a time.
- Using a melon baller for consistency, roll dough into balls and place on a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Using the bottom of a glass, flatten out the cookie balls a bit.
- Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes. No longer or you will have burnt cookies. These will not brown like chocolate chip cookies.
- Once done, remove from the oven and cool.
- While your cookies are cooling, combine milk, powdered sugar and vanilla for the glaze. Mix well until the glaze is smooth.
- Spoon or drizzle the glaze on top of the cookies once cooled. Add the lemon zest or sprinkles.
- Once the glaze hardens, serve and enjoy!
For more recipes like these, visit Rachel's website.
