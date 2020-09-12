For the Love: Lemon Shortbread Cookies with Sugar Maple Farmhouse

You might not think of citrus as a Christmas flavor-but the fruit is actually in season right now!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to holiday baking, nothing says Christmas quite like cookies.

Each week, we're featuring a recipe demonstration by some of West Michigan's most beloved content creators, food bloggers, and cookbook writers.

This week we're sharing a delicious recipe by Rachel Quenzer, known as Sugar Maple Farmhouse on Instagram.

Lemon Shortbread Cookies

Ingredients for cookies

2 and ¼ cups of flour

¾ cup of sugar

3 Tbsp. lemon zest

1.5 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/3 cup of honey

1.5 sticks of salted butter, melted but not hot

2 tsp. of vanilla extract

½ tsp. baking powder

1 egg

Ingredients for the glaze

1 cup of powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. of milk

1 tsp. of vanilla extract

Additional lemon zest or sprinkles for adding to the top.

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Combine the sugar and the butter using a hand mixer. Mix until it is fluffy. Add in the baking powder, egg, honey, vanilla, lemon juice and lemon zest. Blend well. Add in the flower slowly, mixing about ½ cup at a time. Using a melon baller for consistency, roll dough into balls and place on a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Using the bottom of a glass, flatten out the cookie balls a bit. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes. No longer or you will have burnt cookies. These will not brown like chocolate chip cookies. Once done, remove from the oven and cool. While your cookies are cooling, combine milk, powdered sugar and vanilla for the glaze. Mix well until the glaze is smooth. Spoon or drizzle the glaze on top of the cookies once cooled. Add the lemon zest or sprinkles. Once the glaze hardens, serve and enjoy!

For more recipes like these, visit Rachel's website.

