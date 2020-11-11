For the Love | Go 'nuts' for Living Lark's peanut butter bites

Kate Bolt, known online as Living Lark, shares a delicious peanut buttery recipe as part of our For the Love series.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2020 has had it's share of challenges, so 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching a new series dedicated to all things fun!

It's called For the Love. Each week, we'll feature cooking demonstrations by some of West Michigan's most beloved content creators, food bloggers, and cookbook writers.

On Wednesday, we kicked things off with Kate Bolt of Living Lark in Holland. Kate specializes in custom cocktails and hosting and is releasing her second cookbook-focused on party planning-Thursday!

Here is one of Kate's favorite recipes for an easy-to-grab snack or quick breakfast!

Lark Peanut Butter Bites

Makes 60 1 ½ inch servings

16 ounces honey

16 ounces natural creamy peanut butter

4 c whole oats (if using oat flour, use 3 c oat flour)

2 c Rice Krispies

½ c chocolate chips

1 c M&M’s candy (optional, of course)

In a blender or food processor, grind oats until powdery like a flour, 1-2 minutes on high. In stand mixer or large bowl, combine honey and peanut butter until you have one smooth paste. Add oat flour and stir until mixed. Add Rice Krispies and stir gently until combined. Combine with chocolate chips and M&M's, and using your hands, roll into 1 ½ inch balls (size of one small ice cream scoop.) Refrigerate -- these are best eaten cold! Freezes well.

For this recipe and many others visit Kate's website.

