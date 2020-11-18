For the Love | Spice up your salad with The Lemon Bowl

Tired of the same old salad? You are going to LOVE these fresh flavors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2020 has had it's share of challenges, so 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching a new series dedicated to all things fun!

It's called For the Love. Each week, we'll feature cooking demonstrations by some of West Michigan's most beloved content creators, food bloggers, and cookbook writers.

This week Liz Della Croce from TheLemonBowl.com shares a delicious Vietnamese-inspired shrimp salad bursting with tons of flavor and fun.

VIETNAMESE SHRIMP SALAD

INGREDIENTS

8 Ounce cooked ready-to-eat shrimp sliced in half horizontally

1 Cup seedless cucumber thinly sliced

2 carrots grated

¼ Cup fresh mint minced

¼ Cup fresh basil minced

1 Juice of lime

2 Tablespoons fish sauce

1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon water

1 Tablespoon chili garlic paste optional

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Place shrimp, cucumber, carrots, mint and basil in a medium bowl.

Whisk together dressing in a small bowl then pour on top of the shrimp salad. Toss well to combine. Adjust for seasoning if needed.

Top with crushed peanuts if desired.

For more delicious recipes like these, visit TheLemonBowl.com.

