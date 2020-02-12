For the Love | You Cook Beautiful's Sweet Potato Burrito Boats

This recipe is a clean way to spice up a fall staple

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you have a few sweet potatoes left over from Thanksgiving? We've got a fabulous way to use them in this week's For the Love.

Each week, we're featuring a recipe demonstration by some of West Michigan's most beloved content creators, food bloggers, and cookbook writers.

Check out this delicious, clean recipe created by Sarah Hart of You Cook Beautiful who is known for her healthy and tasty creations.

Sweet Potato Burrito Boats

Ingredients

3 medium Sweet potatoes

1 clove minced garlic

1/4 chopped white onion

1 cup jasmine rice

Chicken bone broth

1 avocado

Salsa

4 Chicken thighs

1 cup Cilantro

1 lime

Spices

Garlic powder

Chili powder

Cumin

Paprika

Salt

Pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 420°

Bring to a boil one cup chicken broth & 1 cup water. Add 1 cup rice and teaspoon of each seasoning. Stir, and cover. Cook on low for about 20 minutes or until rice is cooked.

Place diced chicken in a pot with 1/2 cup water, juice of one lime, chopped onion & minced garlic. Add 1/2 teaspoon of each seasoning and add salt to taste. Cover with lid and let simmer for about 20 minutes to let seasonings soak in.

Mash avocado with fork & add salt & pepper (lime juice & garlic powder optional)

When sweet potatoes are finished, load up all the toppings & garnish with cilantro. Any extras can be served on the side.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.