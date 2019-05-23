GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ten years ago, Maria Canizzo and her husband opened Fratelli's Pizza which was known for its pizza by-the-slice. Located on the west side of Grand Rapids on Bridge Street, Fratelli's became a favorite for the late night bar crowds. Earlier this year, they closed as they began an expansion project to further their business.

"It was probably one of the hardest things for us to go through," Maria explained. "When we walked in that pizza shop was torn down, we were like 'Oh wow.'"

Maria, who was born in Italy, says their menu features some traditional Italian recipes, some of which her grew up with as a child. However, as the millennial cuisine craze continues to grow (see: avocado toast), Maria thought it would be in their best interests to start what she says the "new Italian."

"It's kind of like classic Italian with a new twist.....like the pink sauces," she said.

When one typically thinks of Italian food with a traditional red sauce, it is tomato based. The pink sauce is the typical tomato but cream is usually added which changes both the color and the taste. It adds a richer flavor which can be found in their "farfalle salmone," which is a bowtie pasta in that aforementioned pink sauce with a slightly spicy salmon addition.

Fratelli's Kitchen & Bar wants to be known in two ways. A place where folks can pick up their pizzas but also just next door have a nice sit down meal with the family.

