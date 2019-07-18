GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Who needs microwaves and freezers? Certainly not the Toasted Pickle in Grand Haven, which serves up fresh and tasty salads, sandwiches, soups and other grab-and-go-grub at the walk-up window.

The Toasted Pickle has called downtown Grand Haven home for more than 3 years. Everything is made from scratch and many of the ingredients are locally sourced. The pickles, of course, are a feature and served with almost every single sandwich.

They've got a sandwich for any mood or set of taste buds, from a Nashville hot chicken to an iconic Monte Cristo with a little twist. They're menu is chock full of the perfect bites before or after the beach.

A couple of sandwiches from the Toasted Pickle. Yum!

Toasted Pickle / Facebook

13 ON YOUR SIDE's James Starks say if you're visiting Coast Guard City, USA for the Coast Guard Festival next week and you don't visit the Toasted Pickle, you've done your visit all wrong.

The Toasted Pickle is located at 112 Washington Avenue and opens daily at 11 a.m. Check out the full, mouth-watering menu online right here.

If you've got a suggestion for where James and Dave should check out next, send me a message on Facebook or Twitter! Join 13 ON YOUR SIDE every Thursday morning for more Let's Eat.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.