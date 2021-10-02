Valentine's Day isn't just for lovers! Galentine and Palentine's gifts are growing in popularity

13 is ON YOUR SIDE with some unique ideas to show the special people in your life that you love them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Valentines Day is this Sunday, but it's not just for lovers anymore. Galentine's and Palentine's gifts, which are Valentines gifts for friends, are hotter than ever.

But you better hurry, this week is a very busy one for local florists.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar talked with Eastern Floral's Operations Manager for her advice and some fresh ideas.

Megen Kassuba says order soon! "This week is the busiest one of the year for us," she explained.

In addition to traditional flowers and chocolates for your sweetheart, the trend of celebrating friendship is gaining popularity.

Kassuba suggested making heart shaped pancakes for your kiddos and a playlist for your gal-pals.

Items like potted flowers, chocolates, wine, and candles fill Galentine and Palentine boxes that Eastern is offering.

For more Valentine, Palentine and Galentine gift ideas, visit Eastern Floral's website.

