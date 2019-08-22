GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Maker Faire is a place where local engineers, artists, scientists and crafters gather to learn, and show off what they can do.

It's all happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year there will be more than 50 different maker projects throughout the museum, and a few outside.

Each booth is hands-on, so people not only see what was made, but can try and learn how to do it themselves.

The event is free with general admission to the museum.

Kent County residents receive reduced admission, which is $5 for adults, and kids 17 and younger are free.

