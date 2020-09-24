Helping kids navigate intense political climate

It's important for parents to model kind and respectful communication

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Election season is upon us, and for many it feels like the country has never been more divided. The contentious nature of political campaigns can be challenging for anyone to navigate, and especially for children.

But there are things parents can do to help kids focus on what’s most important during this time. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's James Starks spoke with Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some tips:

Model kind and respectful communication

Distinguish between positions and people

Avoid exposing children to constant negative, frightening, or hostile messages

Focus on the privilege and responsibility of voting

For additional insights on a range of topics, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.