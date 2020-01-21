GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hudsonville's newest limited edition ice cream flavors are meant to "indulge your inner kid."
The two new flavors, Crispy Cocoa Cereal and Peanut Butter and Jelly, tap into a few childhood favorites. According to the creamery, both flavors were created to honor a special holiday coming up February 1st: Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.
Starting Tuesday, Hudsonville Ice Cream is hosting a giveaway on its Facebook page in honor of the new flavors. The giveaway goes until Friday.
Get a coupon to try out the new flavors on the Hudsonville website.
