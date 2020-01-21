GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hudsonville's newest limited edition ice cream flavors are meant to "indulge your inner kid."

The two new flavors, Crispy Cocoa Cereal and Peanut Butter and Jelly, tap into a few childhood favorites. According to the creamery, both flavors were created to honor a special holiday coming up February 1st: Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

Starting Tuesday, Hudsonville Ice Cream is hosting a giveaway on its Facebook page in honor of the new flavors. The giveaway goes until Friday.

Hudsonville Ice Cream Ever wish you could relive the good ol' days of lazy Saturday mornin... gs spent watching cartoons in your PJs until noon? Forget and indulge your inner kid with our NEW Limited Edition flavors: Crispy Cocoa Cereal and Peanut Butter and Jelly. Take a trip down memory lane and grab a coupon to try them both!

Get a coupon to try out the new flavors on the Hudsonville website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.