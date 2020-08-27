Simple, Healthy, and Kid-Friendly School Lunch Ideas

Whether students are back in school in-person, or taking classes virtually, a healthy lunch is an important part of their day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School lunches. Preparing them typically isn't a source of joy for parents. But making them healthy and delicious doesn't have to be overwhelming.

Child psychologist and nutritionist Dr. Nicole Beurkens has some great tips to help:

Stay in a routine with preparing and eating lunch, even if school is at home right now. Prep and/or pack lunches the night before to reduce morning stress!

Have your kids can help make their lunch, or do it on their own depending on their abilities. Use a written list or chart to provide options and guide the process.

Focus on protein, whole grains, and produce to stabilize blood sugar for focus and energy, and support brain and body health

Provide options that are simple and allow for everyone in the family to have choices, without making extra work

Some simple and healthy ideas include:

Sandwich kebobs – deconstruct the sandwich and make them on a stick

Dippers – mix and match dips like guacamole, hummus, dressing, salsa, jam, nut butter with items like whole grain pretzel sticks, tortilla chips, carrot sticks, pita chips, or pancakes

Yogurt mixers – use a low-sugar high-protein yogurt (ex: Greek yogurt) with toppings like granola, berries, honey, and nuts

For more easy, healthy, and kid-friendly lunch ideas download Dr. Nicole’s free guide at www.drbeurkens.com/lunch

