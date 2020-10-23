Kids' Food Basket seeks 100,000 decorated bags for Brown Bag Decorating Day

TCF Bank will be providing a 10-cent match, up to $10,000, for every bag decorated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Help fight food insecurity among West Michigan children today by decorating a brown paper bag.

Kids' Food Basket's Brown Bag Decorating Day is Friday, Oct. 23. The community was encouraged all month long to decorate bags and send them in to the nonprofit, but Friday is the final push.

According to a press release from KFB, TCF Bank will donate 10 cents for every bag decorated, up to $10,000.

Anyone interested can drop off decorated brown or white paper sack lunch bags to any of the three KFB locations from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Kids' Food Basket Grand Rapids: 1300 Plymouth Ave. NE

Kids' Food Basket Muskegon: 1011 2nd St. (Central United Methodist Church)

Kids' Food Basket Holland: 652 Hastings Ave.

For those who cannot make it to a KFB location on the Oct. 23, they will also be accepted at any of the 24 TCF Bank branch locations throughout West Michigan that day.

“We are so grateful to TCF Bank for their support and partnership to ensure children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive,” President and Founding CEO, Bridget Clark Whitney said in the press release. “Decorating bags is a way to add a touch of love to every Sack Supper that goes to nourishing a child or family who is struggling with food insecurity. Healthy food is medicine and that is needed now, more than ever.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kids’ Food Basket served over 8,800 kids at 52 schools where 70% or more of the student population receive free or reduced-cost meals in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties. The COVID-19 crisis has escalated the need for access to consistent, healthy meals.

Since day one of the school closures in March, KFB has been on the front lines providing over 458,000 healthy emergency meals to 70 different distribution sites. The meals were distributed to organizations, schools, and churches.

Make a monetary donation to Kids' Food Basket here.

