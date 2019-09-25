GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Restaurant owners nationwide are realizing that a little convenience is adding up to a lot of cash — which is why the "grocerant" movement is taking the dining industry by storm.

Grocery stores are now competing with restaurants to sell prepared meals. Data has show that millions of people are driven to places where they can sit down for a meal or pick up something and head out the door — much like what Grand Rapids-based Kitchen 67 now has to offer.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham caught up with Kitchen 67's head chef Aaron Vince to learn more about how they're getting a slice of the pie.

The restaurant has recently built up a retail and cooler area in the main lobby of Kitchen 67 and introduced more than 30 freshly prepared "take-and-bake" entrees, sides and "grab-and-go" sandwiches and salads.

The new retail space also features seasonings, sauces and nearly everything you'd need to make the signature yeast rolls with Kitchen 67's cinnamon honey butter.

"It's all part of meeting today's customers where they're at, and a respect for their incredibly busy, on-the-go lives," explained Johnny Brann, Jr., owner of Kitchen 67. In the past two years, Brann said his carry-out, Grub Hub and Uber Eats orders have increased by approximately 40%.

No time to cook? No worries. Kitchen 67 can help you get a full meal on the table in a jiffy.

The restaurant is located at 1977 E. Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.