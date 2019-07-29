GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Coast Guard Festival brings tons of fun and people to Grand Haven, but we're wondering -- where should you grab a bite to eat?

In a special edition of Let's Eat, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's James Starks, Dave Kaechele and Dave's son Max, took a trip to the Paisley Pig, located downtown Grand Haven, to see what they have to offer.

The Paisley Pig Gastropub has ribs, pizza, crispy duck and waffles and a signature steak that sure to impress. Along with all kinds of other delicious farm-to-table, comfort foods.

Baby back ribs from Paisley Pig.

James Starks / 13 OYS

A Paisley Pig pie.

James Starks / 13 OYS

The pub also has the perfect kids menu, including chicken tenders, Michigan hot dogs and kids pizza -- the perfect something for your picky eater.

