GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Coast Guard Festival brings tons of fun and people to Grand Haven, but we're wondering -- where should you grab a bite to eat?
In a special edition of Let's Eat, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's James Starks, Dave Kaechele and Dave's son Max, took a trip to the Paisley Pig, located downtown Grand Haven, to see what they have to offer.
The Paisley Pig Gastropub has ribs, pizza, crispy duck and waffles and a signature steak that sure to impress. Along with all kinds of other delicious farm-to-table, comfort foods.
The pub also has the perfect kids menu, including chicken tenders, Michigan hot dogs and kids pizza -- the perfect something for your picky eater.
