GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breweries in Grand Rapids are everywhere you look. However, you won't find too many that offer authentic Puerto Rican dishes to go along with your favorite IPA. That's where the folks at City Built Brewing located in the Monroe Northwest neighborhood of Grand Rapids comes in. The area itself is growing rapidly with the new Embassy Suites hotel open alongside various new businesses.

"We knew this area was developing. We knew the hotel was going to be there," co-owner Edwin Collazo said. Now as they populate this neighborhood, it's keeping people in."

Grand Rapids is becoming more of a diverse city of food to go with its plethora of beer selections. You can find food from all over the world, including Puerto Rican plates. There are various differences in Latin food. Mexican food has numerous differences than Puerto Rican food.

"It's pretty easy and lends itself to a lot of people's palettes," Collazo said. "It's super savory and tends not to be spicy."

The team at City Built Brewing also is very active in the community. They're also planning to host one of the biggest cities on the summer with "Bridge Blast." The event will be on June 8th on the sixth street bridge. It'll include all things craft beer, food from Tamales Mary and multiple bands playing. Parts of the proceeds will benefit Grand Rapids Public Schools and the Student Advancement Foundation.

You can find more information and tickets to Bridge Blast right here.

