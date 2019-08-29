GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five years ago, co-owner Jon O'Connor and his business partner Kyle got into the spirits game in a very congested craft beer market in Grand Rapids. In that time span, they've won numerous awards for their spirits while also expanding their food options.

"We realized right away that people when drinking spirits probably need something on the side," he said. "As we've grown the concept of having a farm-to-table kitchen was a nice compliment."

Long Road takes full advantage of the agricultural options found in Michigan. Whether its the cherries, barely or malt, they tend to source locally before reaching elsewhere. This approach is not just taken with their spirits. You can taste the effort and freshness in each bite.

"I think our name says it all, "Long Road," he explained. "It's our commitment to doing it right. Our goal was to make world class spirits and prove you can make world class spirits using Michigan ingredients."

Their menu changes three or four times each year depending on what's available seasonally. I had the opportunity to taste their buffalo bourbon wings topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles. These wings are no joke. They are massive and tender. They're much larger than the wings you'll find at any other restaurant.

Currently, they have a seared duck option served with brown butter and sage mashed potatoes. The duck has the right amount of fat and flavor. The sage added to the potatoes is an addition I hadn't thought of using before -- now I will.

"You know quality when you taste it," O'Connor added.

