13 OYS's Meredith TerHaar hams it up as Mother Ginger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Monday morning Pick-Me-Up featured 13 On Your Side's own Meredith TerHaar.

She was honored to be asked by the West Michigan Youth Ballet to play the hilarious role of Mother Ginger during a performance of The Nutcracker this weekend.

If you aren't familiar with that character she's the one who wears a giant hoop skirt and her children dance out from underneath it.

The goal with Mother Ginger is to be really animated. She even pulled out her cell phone and shot some selfie videos and pictures during the dance.

It was such a special evening. The West Michigan Youth Ballet dancers are so talented, the costumes are amazing, and there is nothing quite like it to get into the holiday spirit!

They have one show left, it's in Muskegon at the Frauenthal Theater on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

For more information about the West Michigan Youth Ballet and the 12/17 performance, visit their website.

Sharing a quick video from my time on stage with the West Michigan Youth Ballet as Mother Ginger in The Nutcracker ❤️ 13 On Your Side Posted by Meredith TerHaar on Sunday, December 4, 2022

