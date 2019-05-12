GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An astronaut from Michigan shared yet another epic view of the Mitten State from space.

Christina Koch was actually born in Grand Rapids, but right now she lives on the International Space Station. On Wednesday, she tweeted out a really cool photo of the Lower Peninsula -- all lit up from space.

Back in May, Koch shared a photo of the Great Lakes from space, saying she was "waving to the Mitten."

Koch is part of the world's first all-female spacewalking team after replacing a broken part of the International Space Station's power grid.

Koch is a part of the NASA Astronaut Class of 2013, the first to a have 50-50 split between women and men. She is an electrical engineer and has worked in Antarctica. Her areas of expertise include space science instrument development and remote scientific field engineering.

