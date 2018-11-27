In case you haven't seen this yet, the staff at Creekside Middle School put together a pretty awesome snow day video set to the music of "Slow Ride."

It's got all original lyrics (and video direction) by Creekside Middle School Principal Craig Greshaw.

The band Paris Blue, played the instruments for the recording, and many staff members added vocals.

As of Tuesday morning, the video has nearly 4,000 views, and students and teachers are hoping it goes viral!

