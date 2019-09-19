GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is extending the popular special exhibition TOYS!, and two new exhibitions are opening at the museum this fall.

The TOYS! exhibition will be around for one more year, which encourages visitors to take a trip down memory lane with toys from their childhood. TOYS! is free with general admission through August 2020.

The brand new exhibit, Design Zone, will open at the GRPM on October 19. People have the chance to explore the work of video game developers, music producers and roller coaster designers. The hands-on exhibit shows the role of science and mathematical thinking in building creativity and innovation. The three themed areas include art, music and engineering.

After nearly a decade, the Bodies Revealed exhibition will return to the GRPM. Tickets are now on sale for the exhibit, which opens November 16.

The exhibition features real, whole and partial body specimens, that have been preserved, giving visitors the chance to learn about their own bodies, and the importance of positive health and lifestyle choices. Bodies Revealed includes ten full bodies, and more than 100 organs and partial body specimens.

For more information about the exhibits, admission and the museum's hours visit their website, www.grpm.org

