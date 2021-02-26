One Small Change: Identifying heart health risks

Certain conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol can put you at risk for heart disease.

February is American Heart Health Month, so all month long on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings, One Small Change has focused on ways to improve our cardiovascular health.

Last week, Grand Rapids fitness pro Valarie James encouraged us to choose heart healthy and nutritious foods.

This week, James' focus is the importance of knowing your health history and choosing healthy habits.

"As a personal trainer it's important for me to be aware of my client's health history and behaviors," she explained. "Certain conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol can put you at risk for heart disease. Are you a smoker? That also increases your risk."

Other conditions to be aware of includes obesity, diabetes, being physically inactive and of course unhealthy eating.

"So, I strongly encourage you to talk to your physician more about your health conditions and begin to identify what behaviors you need to change starting today," James went on to say.

For more tips like these from Valarie, visit her website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.