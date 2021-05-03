One Small Change: The Benefits of Movement on Mental Wellness

This month our One Small Change series pivots from physical health to mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is here and with it, a new focus for our One Small Change series.

This month we mark one year since COVID-19 drastically changed our lives and created mental health challenges for many. So, what are some small changes we can make to benefit our mental wellness?

Enid Gaddis is the Director of Equity and inclusion for Arbor Circle and a licensed professional counselor working with children and families, she shares this suggestion, get up and move!

"There are documented connections between the brain and the body, and the benefits of physical activity in terms overall well-being," explains Enid.

These include: increased blood flow, which improves cerebrovascular health; the release of neurotrophic factors like BDNF, which stimulates the growth of new neurons; and the benefits of glucose and lipid metabolism which bring nourishment to the brain.

In some cases, exercise has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, improve mood, boost self-esteem, minimize stress, or enhance cognitive functioning.

Throughout the past year, many children and adults have experienced a reduction in their levels of physical activity because of the move to virtual school and work for so many. In addition, COVID safety measures have limited ways in which individuals may have typically engaged in exercise or physical activity – sports teams, gyms, recreation centers, even park outings.

The good news is most any movement is beneficial to overall well-being, it could be regular aerobic exercise, a daily walk, movement around meditation. In this case it’s more about getting motivated to move rather than the type of movement.

Arbor Circle provides comprehensive counseling and support services that enhance the emotional health and well-being of individuals and families throughout West Michigan.

