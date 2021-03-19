One Small Change: Self Compassion and Mental Wellness

Self-compassion is treating yourself with the same kindness and concern as you would a friend going through a difficult time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 has impacted all of us differently. Rather than beating ourselves up over the way we are handling things, experts say a healthy dose of self-compassion can make a big difference.

That's the topic of our One Small Change this week with Enid Gaddis, the director of equity and inclusion for Arbor Circle and a licensed professional counselor working with children and families.

"Self-compassion is associated with increased levels of life satisfaction and emotional resilience, which is the ability to bounce back from adversity," says Enid.

“Self-compassion is treating yourself with the same kindness and concern as you would a friend going through a difficult time. Being kind to yourself doesn’t mean you give yourself a pass. We can acknowledge challenges and mistakes without beating ourselves up," she suggests.

Make it a point to practice self-compassion. Showing yourself kindness is a great way to support your mental wellness.

Arbor Circle provides comprehensive counseling and support services that enhance the emotional health and well-being of individuals and families throughout West Michigan.

