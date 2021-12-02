One Small Change: The benefits of exercise for heart health

Each week of American Heart Health, One Small Change is focusing on improving cardiovascular health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — February is American Heart Health Month, so every Friday on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings, One Small Change is going to focus on ways to improve our cardiovascular health.

Grand Rapids fitness pro Valarie James is the owner of VSJ Fitness. She offers personal training and dance fitness classes to help "inspire the everyday woman" to become more physically active and to develop healthier life choices "no matter what challenges they are facing."

"Being physically active is so important for our heart health. It strengthens the heart muscle, keeps our weight under control and wards off any internal issues that can lead to heart attack or stroke.

You can start at home by completing 30 minutes of aerobic exercises 5 days a week such as dancing, running, or jumping rope. Also 2 days a week of resistance training such as pushups, sit-ups and crunches. "

For more insights like these, visit Valarie's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.