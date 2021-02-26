Out and About: Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

There is still time to hit the trails at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The winter season is in its final stretch, but that's not stopping those at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex from making the most of what's left.

While the rinks and luge require ice to stay frozen, the ski trails only need a few layers of snow! With the trees shadowing the cross-country trails, there is still plenty of snow to get out and about on. Muskegon Winter Sports Complex believes they will be able to stay open a few more weeks!

There are more than 5 miles of trails that weave their way through this shoreline forest. These trails are groomed daily in order to ensure the best conditions for skiers.

It doesn't matter if you're an expert who owns their own equipment or a beginner who needs to rent; the park provides plenty of options ranging from a 2K loop all the way to a 5K trail that includes multiple hills, and hill bypasses, all while providing the scenic views of a late-season winter wonderland.

Conditions change rather quickly, so be sure to head to Muskegon Winter Sports Complex's website to find out what all is open for you to explore this week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.